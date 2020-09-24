About this show

Set in England on the eve of World War II, the eccentric working-class Stott family live ration to ration, finding solace in romance, humor, and their love for each other. Even as bombs fall around them, the eldest daughter Helen finds herself unexpectedly courted by a soldier-on-leave, and Joyce, the youngest, grapples with a new marriage. Hailed as "charming…lively and funny" by the New York Times, And a Nightingale Sang weaves a beautiful story of one family's perseverance through uncertain times. Directed by Eric Hill (BTG: The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?; Naked; At Home at the Zoo).