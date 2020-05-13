About this show

Critic and fan-favorite Jennifer Nettles is a superstar entertainer on multiple platforms. She most recently portrayed the loveable and comedic Aimee-Leigh Gemstone on HBO's hit series, The Righteous Gemstones, and delivered a powerful and provocative performance in Focus Features' Harriet Tubman biopic.

Leading with her powerhouse vocals and vivacious energy, this past year Jennifer released a powerful EP titled "I Can Do Hard Things," which included the influential hit single of the same title. The song was accompanied with a PSA video that celebrated the remarkable human capacity to handle life's challenges. She has released two critically-acclaimed Big Machine Records' albums – "Playing With Fire" and "To Celebrate Christmas," in addition to back-to-back head line tours in 2016, followed by a run of holiday-themed dates.