About this show

AMP is a gothic solo retelling of the creation of Frankenstein. Before Mary Shelley was considered one of the greatest writers in the canon, she was the unconventional daughter of anarchist philosophers William Godwin and Mary Wollstonecraft. Outcast and profoundly isolated, rejecting what her Victorian world had to offer, she created a genre that celebrated revolting in both senses of the word. Scientist Luigi Galvani's discovery of "animal electricity" acts as an electric undercurrent for suppressed creative narratives, accompanied by stylized movement, period costumes, and the philosophy that allowed authors to be published as creators of their own stories...however horrifying they might be.