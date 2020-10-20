About this show

Imagine a world where the only way to gain US citizenship is by competing in a live online game show. Welcome to American Dreams, where each night you, the audience, gets to choose who will become your new neighbor. This playful participatory performance takes a page from America's favorite game shows and uses voting, polling, trivia and more to explore what it means to be(come) a citizen.

American Dreams is a national virtual co-production led by Working Theater in partnership with Round House Theatre, Salt Lake Acting Company, Hartford Consortium & Marin Theatre Company, co-commissioned by Arizona State University's ASU Gammage and Texas Performing Arts.