About this show

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre celebrates 20 years with a World Premiere evening-length dance theatre work, Hindsight. With a focus on reflection and memory, the piece references motifs and signature structures from two decades of richly layered repertory by the choreographer known for "Distinctive, off-kilter elegance" (The New Yorker). Hindsight explores the growth possible from a look back at history, with new choreography added to the repertory selections. The work will feature 13 company dancers as well as long-time collaborators Anna-Alisa Belous (costumes/scenery), Dan Ozminkowski (lighting), Joel Wilhelmi (sound), and John Narun (projection). There will also be a Gala on Thursday, March 5 and an interactive lobby installation on Saturday, March 7.