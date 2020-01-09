About this show

Amal examines the impact of war with equal parts humor and urgency. It explores the quest for meaning, purpose, and identity sought through enlisting in the military and shares the unifying experiences of combatants and noncombatants as people of color. Tough and tender, Amal relays stories of veterans', refugees', and civilians' adjustment to life after war. This all-Puerto Rican theater company places Puerto Rico's colonial status, cultural and military heritage center stage.

Direction and dramaturgy by award-winning theater artist Teo Castellanos, written and performed by military/war veterans Combat Hippies, with a head-bangin' original AfroRican punk soundtrack produced by DJ Brimstone 127 and with live percussion by Angel Ruben Rodriguez Sr.