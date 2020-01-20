About this show

In celebration of Rattlestick Playwrights Theater's 25th anniversary, a number of events will be hosted throughout the month of January. Every Monday at 7pm, the Alumni Jam sessions commence, where some of the most beloved all-star and up-and-coming playwright alumni are invited to revisit excerpts of their past productions and/or share excerpts of new projects. This Monday's event will be hosted by Jackson Gay, and will feature excerpts of new works by Jessica Litwak and Cori Thomas, as well as revisited works of Diana Oh and Mashuq Mushtaq Deen.

There will be a fun jam tasting after the performance!