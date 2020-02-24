About this show

Join us for the New York premiere of this dazzling exploration of Shakespeare's two-decade-long investigation of Evil with Tony Award nominee Patrick Page. The star of Broadway's Hadestown and familiar Red Bull Theater face (Coriolanus, The Duchess of Malfi) will brilliantly enact many of the Bard's greatest villains, from Richard III to Prospero. Moving swiftly and chronologically, Page will trace the evolution of Shakespeare's malefactors from the mere two-dimensional to the psychologically complex characters that heralded the modern psychopath. Hell is empty and all the devils are here.