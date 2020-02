About this show

"Open Sesame" — With these words, the poor woodcutter Ali Baba opens a mysterious mountain and finds great treasure.

He takes a small part of the treasure with him to live a better life. But when his rich brother Kasim finds out about it, he also wants part of the treasure… But the 40 robbers surprise him and his greed becomes his fatality.

A charming fairytale by Johannes Galli after the story of 1001 nights!