"Dream-come-true performances" - The Boston Globe

"An unusually fine group-musically, technically, in just about any way one wants to view it." - The New York Times

The Alexander String Quartet's recordings of Beethoven's quartets are praised by Musical America for their "lively sense of colour and a deep unshakable poise." In honor of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth, the Alexander String Quartet brings an all- Beethoven program to the stage at Baruch Performing Arts Center.