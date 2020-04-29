About this show

Pianist and vocalist Alex Leonard will be joined by guitarist Al Gafa and bassist Jay Leonhart for an evening of jazz at the Kitano. Alex Leonard has appeared in venues from Manhattan to Las Vegas, Europe, and Japan. All Music Guide calls him "an important mainstay of the Big Apple," and the theater magazine Show Business writes, "superb piano playing...a class act."

Virtuoso guitarist Al Gafa performed many years on the road with Dizzy Gillespie, Sammy Davis Jr., Sarah Vaughn, and Johnny Hartman. He was musical director for the legendary jazz vocalist Carmen McRae and can be heard on the soundtrack album of the movie The Bridges of Madison County.

A superior bassist and songwriter, Jay Leonhart has performed and recorded with notables such as Peggy Lee, Mel Tormé, Tony Bennett, Carly Simon, Steely Dan, and Sting. Between 1975 and 1995, he was named the Most Valuable Bassist in the recording industry three times by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.