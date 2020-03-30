About this show

"Staying true to his Spanish language Folk-Funk-Rock hybrid has paid off." —Billboard

Alex Cuba is a Latin Grammy/Juno Winner, singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition; Alex has a vast musical vision.

His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs, relinquish a conventional stereotype that exemplifies much of the Latin music landscape. Born Alexis Puentes in Artemisa, Cuba, was immersed in music at a very young age, joining his father's group of 24 guitarists. Alex then went on to study electric and upright bass and touring and recording nationally and internationally. Relocating to Canada in 1999, Alex went on to record his solo debut album Humo De Tobaco (produced by Martin Terefe), which earned him a Juno award for World Music Album of the Year in 2006, with tours in Canada, Japan and the US.