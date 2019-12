About this show

A Tony Award-winning hit!

Disney's smash-hit movie Aladdin has made its way to the Broadway stage! Directed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon) and featuring the classic Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice score with songs such as "Friend Like Me" and the Academy Award-winning "A Whole New World," Aladdin uses a new book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). This show brings joy and laughter to audience members of all ages!