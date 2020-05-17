About this show

Talk to any Adam Ezra Group fan around the country and they'll tell you that each AEG performance is a one-of-a-kind, community-driven experience, propelled by the spirit of the people in front of the stage. For both fans and band members alike, an AEG concert is a rally to live life with intensity and soak in the moments we share with one another.

Hailing from Boston, AEG's unconventional approach to the music world has allowed them to surge beyond their beloved hometown and emerge as one of the most uniquely powerful, underground live music experiences in the country. While Ezra has played with an array of musicians over the years, his current line-up featuring Corinna Smith on fiddle, Alex Martin on drums, and Poche Ponce on bass has been creating a new buzz around the country in 2019, as evidenced by their mind numbing tour schedule, ballooning tickets sales, and opening features with The Wallflowers, Galactic, John Oates, The Wailers, Southside Johnny, Graham Parker, and America.