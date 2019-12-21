About this show

Above the Noise, an oratorio composed by Daphne Gampel, explores the experience of young adults questioning, reaffirming, discarding, and deepening their relationships with religion in an increasingly secular society. As we grow up, we often find ourselves in the uncomfortable position of questioning ideas and beliefs we've always held as true. Our world expands, and we are unsure how our familiar little corner of it fits into the larger tapestry. Updating traditional oratorio form through jazz-inflected, folk-pop choral music, Gampel weaves interview-based narratives to create a shared space of stories and interconnected differences.