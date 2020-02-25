About this show

A young man expects to spend a quiet summer with his parents in the Russian countryside, but soon discovers those three months will be most consequential of his life, as he learns the difference between love and passion, and the ephemeral nature of life itself.

About Love is a new play with songs and music, based on the exquisite short story "First Love" by Ivan Turgenev. Featuring a haunting jazz score by Nancy Harrow and a versatile cast of six playing 18 characters, all within a bold, theatrical staging by Will Pomerantz, About Love promises to be a unique theatrical event.

Best known for his novel Fathers and Sons and his play A Month in the Country, Ivan Turgenev was one of the first Russian writers to achieve international fame. About Love is a fresh retelling of one of his most memorable stories.