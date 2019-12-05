About this show

A Waning Gibbous Moon is a play with integrated dance, a full expression of dialogue and movement, where the dancing pushes the narrative forward and is an integral part of the overall production. Mark, a young gay man and professional dancer, shares a Sutton Place apartment with Stan, an interior designer. On the hunt for true love, Mark rejects an opportunity with fellow dancer Rick, and Cooper, an older straight friend. When he finds himself in what he believes is unrequited love, the only fulfillment Mark finds is in his dreams, where he enjoys private intimate dances under a waning gibbous moon.