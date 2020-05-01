About this show

Nikki Torres and her 10-piece band performs the music of Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine in this vibrant, explosive, and exciting eruption of music & talent! This show is for everyone who feels the rhythm and wants to take part in the sights and sounds of the music that made us all get on our feet! This production is comprised of the very best musicians and singers, who extend themselves far beyond the stage to lift the spirits and voice of the audience long after the last bow. Don't miss this amazing live production!