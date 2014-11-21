About this show

Are you a cocktail connoisseur? A history buff? A science geek? Or do you just love extraordinary theater? If so, then the Imbible musical comedies are the perfect off-Broadway experience for you! Hailed as "remarkably compelling" by Time Out New York and reviewed by audiences as one of the best off-Broadway shows on Time Out New York, TripAdvisor, and Yelp, A Spirited History of Drinking sweeps audiences along alcohol's 10,000-year history across the globe, accompanied by three complimentary craft cocktails and the vocal stylings of the Backwaiters a cappella group! This groundbreaking show pours through drink history, the science of alcohol, and its economic and political impact on our cultural development, all while brewing beer, distilling spirits, and singing with the Backwaiters. Presented in its entirety in a bar, A Spirited History of Drinking treats audiences to a completely original and thoroughly enjoyable evening of immersive off-Broadway theater!