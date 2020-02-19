About this show

Based on true events, A Southern Fairytale artfully illuminates the challenges facing a young, gay Christian growing up in the Deep South, written and performed by Ty Autry and directed by David L. Carson. As we accompany the protagonist through multiple journeys into and out of the closet, the audience emotionally connects with the very real impacts of conversion therapy, excommunication, and a father who believes that a demon has possessed his son.

"A Southern Fairytale is my personal journey which happens to reflect that of so many gay youth finding their truth in a society that is against them," stated playwright and performer Ty Autry. "Through our previous workshop productions, we discovered a deep story that showcases the trauma created from the lack of acceptance, while having the audiences rolling on the floor with laughter as they relate to how their past has shaped them into who they are today."