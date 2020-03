About this show

A vibrant and entertaining production full of color, rhythm, and high-energy performance pieces, as well as plenty of audience participation. Audience members of all ages learn about the history of Southern Spain, and will be taught how to play castanets and rhythmic hand-clapping. They are also led through flamenco's prototypical zapateo (footwork) and are invited to join the artists on stage to do a short dance number at the end.