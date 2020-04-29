About this show

"I am a free man, I am a Protestant man, I am an Irish man"

Kenneth is a workaday welfare clerk with steadfast loyalties: family, faith, and golf. His life in 1990s Belfast putts along on the easy pleasures and prejudices of the era, until an incident at a local football match shatters his beliefs and sends him hurtling down a path of resistance and reckoning.

Marie Jones's raucous and iconic story about nation and identity is both time capsule and timeless. First performed in Belfast in 1994, A Night in November has made successive world tours, including a stop at Irish Arts Center four years after its debut.

It now returns more than two decades later to examine anew one man's imperfect but exuberant awakening.