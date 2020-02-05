About this show

How was your last family gathering? Full of homemade food and simmering intergenerational tension or outright confrontation? Want a second helping? Fill your plate with Wombat Theatre Company's new political comedy A More (Un)Perfect Union. Crossroads Secondary School is struggling with massive budget cuts and administrators will stop at nothing to protect their favorite programs from elimination. In the midst of the partisan politics, social media blitzes, and strained alliances swirling around them, the students rise up to demand a seat at the table. But can they stick together long enough to accomplish anything? Or will the chaos tear them and their community apart? Join us as we explore the roots of our current political climate and maybe, just maybe, discover what can be done to save ourselves (and our sanity).

All proceeds from this production will benefit the Trevor Project.