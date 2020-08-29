About this show

The Seeing Place (TSP) brings A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to a national audience with a twist that brings the story into the 21st Century in an incredibly accessible, understandable way.

The couples in Athens just can't catch a break, have you noticed that? Everyone is trying to tell them how to be and who to love: the government, their parents, themselves, crazy woodland fairies. It's a lot like the society we live in today where lovers, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community, just can't do their own thing without everyone trying getting up in their business.

TSP's cast and production team, with a majority representing the LGBTQIA+ community (featuring Hermia and Lysander as a lesbian couple and a couple of non-binary fairies) will dive deep into this messy web of tyranny and prejudice to expose it for how silly it really is.

These readings are being presented as a benefit for the Ali Forney Center, a non-profit dedicated to protecting LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness.