About this show

This seldom-done comedic gem, originally produced in 1978, explores the lives of four unique women on one Sunday afternoon in June. Body has plans for a picnic at Creve Coeur lake (just outside of St. Louis) with her twin brother and her roommate Dotty. Dotty, a school teacher, is waiting for a phone call from a different man she has been dating. Helena, another teacher, comes by hoping to accelerate her plan to have Dotty move into a nicer apartment with her. Finally there is Miss Gluck, a neighbor, who lost her mother only a week previous and is in the depths of despair. All four women have dreams for this Sunday; will any of them see them fulfilled?