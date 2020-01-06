TheaterMania Logo
A man sits alone in a cage, starving himself for your entertainment. This darkly comic, visually-striking adaptation of the Franz Kafka short story uses physical theater, Victorian miniatures, puppetry, and a set of deceptively simple props to support a tour-de-force solo performance.

Once cheered by thousands, the Hunger Artist is now forgotten by everyone except his one-time manager. What begins as a simple nostalgic story transforms into a startlingly inventive trip into the nature of memory, art, performance, and spectatorship, as told by the only person who remembers an artist whose act was simply... to hunger.

