A man sits alone in a cage, starving himself for your entertainment. Sinking Ship's acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated adaptation of the Kafka story uses physical theater, Victorian miniatures, puppetry, and a set of simple props to support a powerhouse solo performance.

Once cheered by thousands, the Hunger Artist is now forgotten by everyone except his one-time manager. What begins as a simple nostalgic story transforms into a startlingly inventive trip into the nature of memory, art, and spectatorship, as told by the only person who remembers an artist whose act was simply...to hunger.

Winner of Summerhall's Lustrum Award for Excellence at the Edinburgh Fringe, and nominated for two Drama Desk Awards (Outstanding Solo Performance and Outstanding Puppet Design).

"Visually arresting.... [Jonathan] Levin holds the audience in the palm of his hand." — New York Times

"★★★★ Surprisingly lovable... full of jokes and sudden sympathy... The artist starves but we leave sated." — Time Out