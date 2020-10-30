About this show

Hudson Guild Theatre Company's world premiere of Tasha Partee's "A Five Mile Radius" will receive encore performances starting Friday 10/30 at 7:30PM through Sunday 11/1 ending at 5PM on the Hudson Guild YouTube channel. The virtual production has been imaginatively filmed using zoom technique. Jim Furlong and Devin Klos direct a twelve actor cast in this timely play that caps off the Hudson Guild Theatre Company's 25th Anniversary Season.

Set in a Staten Island apartment complex on the evening of July 4th, the story is a crisis point in the life of popular local food critic, Edie Pfeiffer whose working class roots are at once her shield and her Achilles heel. She finds her life upended when a neighbor's seven year old son is accidentally shot, leading her to post a controversial picture of the boy on twitter asking for prayers that he survives. When a sensitive issue from her past emerges in connection to the boy's plight she finds her life beginning to unravel.