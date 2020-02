About this show

Using a theatre classic as a springboard, Hnath's inspired writing judiciously balances ingrained and conflicting ideas about freedom, love and responsibility. In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 groundbreaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit and now she has returned. But why? What does she want and what will it mean for those she left behind?