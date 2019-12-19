About this show

Primary Stages presents a benefit reading of the Charles Dickens classic novel A Christmas Carol, directed by Theresa Rebeck. We all know and love the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the mean-spirited miser who is visited by three ghosts and transformed to help a family in need. On December 19 at 8pm, you can see this time-tested classic anew featuring Primary Stages family members from our past, present, and future. Starring Paola Sanchez Abreu, Mark Bedard, Kimberly Chatterjee, Michael Cristofer, Tyne Daly, Kate Hamill, Thom Sesma, Sharon Washington, and more! Don't be a humbug – join us for this one night only holiday celebration benefiting the Primary Stages Tiny Tim Teen Programs, including Free Student Matinees, Teenwrights, and TixTeen.