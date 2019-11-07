About this show

This New York Times critic's pick is bringing joy to Broadway through January 5 only. Three visionary Tony Award winners — playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), set and costume designer Rob Howell (The Ferryman), and director Matthew Warchus (Matilda) — offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens's beloved story.

Starring Campbell Scott (House of Cards) and Tony Award winners Andrea Martin (Pippin) and LaChanze (The Color Purple), this "vibrant, compassionate and timely" (Deadline) production welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. It features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear." Don't miss your chance to be part of a show that's "so infectious, you'll leave the theater with a heart full of joy and light" (Entertainment Weekly).