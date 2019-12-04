About this show

Set in present-day Harlem, this holiday treasure is dramatized with Classical Theatre of Harlem's signature style of infusing classic works with an uptown flair. A Christmas Carol in Harlem places Ebenezer Scrooge as a real estate mogul who has made his fortune at the expense of others. Scrooge forgoes using his wealth to affect positive change within his Harlem community and instead lives a life of miserly solitude. That is, until three unexpected visitors arrive on Christmas Eve to show him the value of family and how cooperation can lead to a healthy, thriving, and prosperous community. This family-friendly production includes original and classic holiday carols tinged with gospel, hip-hop, pop and R&B influences to celebrate the spirit of the season the Harlem way.