About this show

In December 1867, Charles Dickens arrives in New York City for a month of sold-out performances of his beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Join Mr. Dickens, portrayed by John Kevin Jones, in the elegant and intimate parlor of the Landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum and be transported back 150 years in this captivating and critically acclaimed one-hour performance created from Dickens' own script. Strictly limited capacity.