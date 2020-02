About this show

Celebrating Harry Belafonte's 93rd birthday. A celebration of his life and work with special guests: Common, Maxwell, Sheila E., Talib Kweli, Aloe Blacc, Alice Smith, John Forté, Gael Faye, Resistance Revival Chorus, and many more special guests!

100% of the net profit to benefit The Popular Democracy Movement Center and the Harry Belafonte 115th St. NY Library