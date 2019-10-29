About this show

Tony Kushner, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Angels in America, reunites with longtime collaborator and Public Theater artistic director Oskar Eustis (White Noise) in a scorching new version of his first play, the prescient 1985 masterwork suggesting the possibility of the Reagan counterrevolution eventually giving rise to American fascism.

Agnes, an actress in Weimar Germany, and her cadre of passionate, progressive friends, are torn between protest, escape, and survival as the world they knew crumbles around them. Her story is interrupted by an American woman enraged by the cruelty of the Reagan administration, and a new character, grappling with the anxiety, distraction, hope, and hopelessness of an artist facing the once unthinkable rise of authoritarianism in modern America.