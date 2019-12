About this show

Seventy-two miles. That's the space between Nogales, Mexico and Tucson, Arizona — and the world of distance that separates a mother at a shelter and her American-born husband and children.

This premiere from Juilliard playwright Hilary Bettis (The Americans) follows a splintered family over 10 years of strength, struggle, and love as they face the profoundly personal drama of immigration.