About this show

"The greatest contribution to American circus since Cirque du Soleil" – Spectacle Magazine

Behold! A man so strong he juggles trees! An acrobat so light she floats on air! With a brilliant blur of sequined stilts, feathered frocks, and flashing circus stripes, the endlessly inventive Cirque Mechanics upends expectations in a dizzying, dazzling array of acts that have never before appeared on the New Victory stage. Bright with light, laughter, and good cheer, this stunning spectacle is a high-flying hit for the holidays!