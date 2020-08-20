About this show

Corey and Bryan, a young gay couple try to salvage what's left between them after a brutal attack at the iconic Stonewall Inn. Back in Los Angeles as they try to push past their issues and infidelities, new secrets surface that put their relationship to the test. They feel the only way to fix their broken relationship is by moving to NYC and starting a whole new life. Corey insists on meeting Christopher the bartender that saved his life the night he was assaulted in the men's room. Christopher reveals some information about Bryan that leaves Corey troubled and wanting to spend a few more days alone in the city. They must decide if their situation is worth a second chance.