About this show

29LIVES the series is an online musical adaptation of writer/producer Chris Wade's song cycle, produced entirely in isolation since the quarantine began in March 2020; it was shot on smartphones, Zoom and Facebook Live. The first Episode of 29LIVES the series will premiere at 3pm EST on Friday, May 22nd 2020, and will be available for streaming at www.29LIVEStheseries.com as well as on Facebook and YouTube.

29LIVES the series is a musical peek into contemporary city life. The first episode "Subways, Bus Stops & Taxicabs" is a valentine to New York City, as New Yorkers adjust to accepting the new reality of empty streets, confinement, and having their lives and dreams put on hold. Themes of isolation, longing, hope, and metamorphosis have been part of this harmonic song cycle since its inception in 2008.

The opening segment is also being presented and aired as part of the Lower East Side Festival for the Arts 2020, Theater for the New City, also Opening Friday May 22, 2020.