Downtown Seder 2020 ft. Judy Gold, David Broza, Pharaoh's Daughter, Peter Yarrow (of Peter, Paul & Mary), singer Leslie Mendelson & more!

Downtown Seder 2020 featuring an all-star line-up of performers and VIPs who will dine among guests in City Winery's wildly imaginative and interactive 26th annual Passover Seder dinner, hosted by City Winery founder Michael Dorf.

The 2020 Downtown Seder will feature guests seated at elegant, long family-style tables, each set with the traditional accoutrements, including Seder plate and Matzoh. Performers, who are seated with guests throughout the room, will creatively expound on various sections of the Passover Haggadah (Seder text), which has been specially developed for this night. In an approximately two hours program, all of the customary traditions will be followed, including drinking of four glasses of wine (produced by City Winery), discussing the four different children, reciting the four questions, and eating a delicious vegetarian meal (kosher option avail per request) prepared by City Winery's Executive Chef.

What makes the Downtown Seder different from all other Seders is the addition of artists, each offering their unique interpretation of the important lessons from the timeless Exodus story – the universal message of the journey from slavery to freedom.