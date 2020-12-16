About this show

Will last for 24 hours on Wednesday, Dec, 16, 2020. From 12:01 am

This celebration will be streamed live on YouTube: https://youtu.be/iyjWFntIiiY

www.ffrcc.org The Foundation for the Revival of Classical Culture will present a 24-hour international celebration of the life of Beethoven on December 16, 2020, his 250 birthday, and we want you—and the whole world—to come to the party!!

The name of Ludwig van Beethoven has over more than two centuries become nearly interchangeable with the Idea of Freedom all over the world. No matter what language is spoken, Beethoven's music is understood wherever people struggle for something better, in themselves, in others, and in society. His music transcends all boundaries, defies categorization, and insists that nothing—not even deafness—can defeat a person in whom even Death is swallowed up in victory. As pianist Claudio Arrau once remarked, "in Beethoven, there is always a portrayal of the most noble of struggles. And in the end, he wins!"