About this show

A defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman’s spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman makes it through the night.

The pre-recorded presentation will feature Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott as Reverend Shannon, Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad as Maxine, Roberta Maxwell as Miss. Fellowes, Tony nominee, Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Austin Pendleton as Nonno, Jean Lichty as Hannah, with Keith Randolph Smith as Jake, Carmen Berkeley as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman as Hank, Julio Macias as Pancho, Stephanie Schmiderer as Frau Fahrenkopf, Bradley James Tejeda as Pedro, and John Hans Tester as Herr Fahrenkopf.