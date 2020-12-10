About this show

Sleep Squad is a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience that turns your home into a rocket ship to launch kids into their dreams. Featuring brand-new, unique, kid-driven comedy and music from the Story Pirates that you can’t see or hear anywhere else, this world premiere on-demand production creates a new kind of bedtime ritual for kids ages 4-12.

Sleep Squad stars Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Tootsie) as the Dream Queen, who guides adventurers through three different enchanting virtual experiences, adapted from stories written by real kids. These include a visit to a desert island, a dinosaur’s birthday party, and an intergalactic nightclub, allowing kids to take ownership of the imagination-powered storytelling. Sleep Squad concludes with soothing music that will help lull adventurers to sleep.