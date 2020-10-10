About this show

Radial Park at Halletts Point Play will screen 1984's rock-musical drama and Academy Award winner for Original Song Score, Purple Rain.

Radial Park's Purple Rain: A Live Drive-In Experience will feature select songs from the talents of American Idol semi-finalist, Aaron Marcellus ("The Kid"), Broadway's Nick Rashad Burroughs ("Morris"), and Grammy Award nominee Lenesha "Sister" Randolph ("Mother").

This one of a kind, simultaneously cinematic and theatrical performance, will include specially interwoven musical numbers from the hit-movie, including "Let's Go Crazy," "Jungle Love," "Take Me With U," "The Beautiful Ones," "Darling Nikki," "Sex Shooter," "The Bird," "I Would Die for You," and "Baby I'm a Star" performed in-time with the movie, alongside a live 8-piece band.