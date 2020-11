About this show

On Sunday, December 13 — for the first time in nearly 10 months — the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated Jagged Little Pill is reuniting for a live concert in New York City! Join Kathryn, Celia, Derek, Sean, Lauren, Elizabeth, Antonio and others, along with the Jagged Little Broadway Band, as they perform selections from the show.

They’ll be streaming straight into your living room, so buckle in for a night of searing performances — and an electrifying dose of collective joy.