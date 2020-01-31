About this show

Weekend no. 4 of the Aux Dog Theatre Nob Hill's 6th Annual QSOLO Festival.

What was Queen Elizabeth I really like? So many scholars have written about the monarch of Shakespeare's time. But what if she were to magically appear before us today and share some of her most important stories of the people and events of her time? What would we see? What would we hear? Carole Levin has crafted a captivating dramatization of the illustrious person and the period. Tamara Meneghini brings the monarch to life weaving together excerpts from Shakespeare's canon.