About this show

YULETIDE TALES is a compilation of stories and songs for the holidays filmed where East Lynne Theater Company performs in the Cape May Presbyterian Church. It premieres on YouTube at https://tinyurl.com/ELTC-YuletideTales on Friday, December 4 at 8:00PM ET and is available anytime through December 30.

The storytellers have performed for ELTC before and the musicians play in many Cape May venues. Stephanie Garrett reads "Mirama's Christmas Test" by A. Thomas Fortune, James Rana's story is "Letter from Santa Claus" by Mark Twain, Gayle Stahlhuth's tale is "A Great Tree" by Zona Gale, and Susan Tischler tells "Old Applejoy's Ghost" by Frank R. Stockton. Intertwined with the tales are songs including "Jingle Bells," "Winter Wonderland," "I'll be Home for Christmas," and more, sung by the Honeyhawks (Lelah and Jay Eppenbach), Will and Holly Knapp, and Barry Tischler with Tom Naglee on the fiddle.

YULETIDE TALES is fun for the family and free due to funding from NJTA's Stages Festival.