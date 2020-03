About this show

Wiesenthal is the award-winning off-Broadway play written by Tom Dugan. It is the riveting story of an ordinary man that did extraordinary things. Simon Wiesenthal was known to the world as the "Jewish James Bond" dedicating his life to bringing Nazi war criminals to justice. He succeeded in aiding in the capture of 1,100, including a 15-year hunt for Adolph Eichmann. Christopher Gibbs plays Wiesenthal in this intimate, emotional recounting of his career.