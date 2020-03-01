About this show

PROGRAM:

SCHUBERT: Rondo in A, D. 438 for Violin and String Quartet

ATTAHIR: Solo for Violin and String Ensemble

MENDELSSOHN: String Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20



See the West-Eastern Divan Ensemble, led by the orchestra's concertmaster Michael Barenboim, in their State Theatre debut! This world-class ensemble features players from the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra. The orchestra was founded by Daniel Barenboim and Edward Said in 1999 as a workshop for Israeli, Palestinian, and other Arab musicians. Barenboim and Said materialized a hope to replace ignorance with education, knowledge, and understanding; to humanize the other; and to imagine a better future. Though this experiment in coexistence was intended as a one-time event, it quickly evolved into a legendary orchestra.