About this show

Let's go to the movies! Jazz queens Tierney Sutton and Ann Hampton Callaway join forces for the first time with a tribute to famous film music.

Tierney ("a serious jazz artist who takes the whole enterprise to another level" — New York Times) and Callaway ("one of the best equipped jazz vocalists swinging today" — Chicago Tribune) will perform solos, duets, and exciting new arrangements of songs you're sure to remember from movies both classic and contemporary.